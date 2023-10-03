Streaming Networks Set to Increase Prices Following Strikes

Summary: With the conclusion of the writers’ strike and a potential resolution to the actors’ strike, streaming networks are preparing to resume operations. Alongside this, they also plan to implement price increases due to the introduction of increased residuals. This article provides an overview of the current subscription prices for major streaming platforms, as well as upcoming and existing price hikes.

Netflix is reportedly discussing a price increase for its ad-free plans, set to take effect after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The exact date and amount of the price hike have not been specified. As of now, Netflix offers three pricing tiers: Standard with ads for $6.99, Standard without ads for $15.49, and Premium without ads for $19.99.

Amazon Prime Video, while not planning a price increase, will introduce “limited advertisements” for its shows and movies from early 2024. The price of Amazon Prime will remain the same, but users can opt for an ad-free option at an additional cost of $2.99 per month. Current prices for Amazon Prime are $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and for Prime Video, $8.99 per month.

Disney+ and Hulu will raise the prices of their ad-free plans starting October 12. Additionally, Disney+ will crack down on password sharing, following Netflix’s lead. The new prices for Disney+ include $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year for the Basic plan with ads, and $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year for the Premium plan. Hulu’s prices will be $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year with ads, $17.99 per month without ads, and $75.99 per month for Hulu Live TV.

Max, previously known as HBO Max, increased its prices in April 2023. While there are no known future price increases, they could change in response to competitor trends. Max currently offers pricing options such as $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year with ads, $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year ad-free, and $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year for the ultimate ad-free experience.

Paramount+ adjusted its subscription tiers and made slight price increases after adding Showtime to its offerings. Currently, Paramount+ Essential with ads costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with SHOWTIME without ads is available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

As streaming platforms gear up for increased productivity, consumers should be aware of the potential changes to their subscription prices.

