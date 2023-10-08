New Streaming Strategies Lead to Increased Content Acquisition Spending

The global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and HBO Max, are projected to invest a total of $42 billion in original and acquired film and TV content this year, as stated in a report from Ampere Analysis. This represents a 7% growth rate from the previous year, which saw a 24% surge in streaming spending.

The main driving force behind this continued investment in streaming content is high-budget original shows in popular genres such as Crime & Thriller, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, and Comedy. However, due to intense competition and macroeconomic factors, Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) platforms are now focusing on cost management and strategic content acquisitions to ensure their sustained success.

Of the $42 billion allocated SVOD platforms, a staggering 90% is dedicated to scripted content. Crime & Thriller content leads in SVOD spending, with an estimated investment of $12 billion for the year. Sci-Fi & Fantasy and Comedy genres also receive significant budgets, indicating that high-budget scripted TV content remains the most effective tool for attracting and retaining subscribers.

Different SVOD players have adopted various strategies for spending. Netflix and Prime Video have a balanced approach, catering to diverse demographics. Apple TV+ focuses 40% of its budget on Crime & Thriller titles, building on past successes. Disney+ prioritizes Sci-Fi & Fantasy and Children & Family genres, leveraging the popularity of franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As streaming platforms face tighter budgets, they are turning to Entertainment and Reality genres to engage subscribers at a lower cost. Spending on Unscripted content SVOD platforms is projected to grow 22% year-on-year, outpacing the overall spending increase. This shift includes producing and acquiring formats like Dating, Talk shows, and Game shows.

While exclusive original titles have played a significant role in boosting content budgets for SVOD platforms, they are now focusing more on content acquisition strategies. Content acquisition spending is expected to grow 5% this year, reaching $14.8 billion. Genres like Crime, Romance, and Drama are leading in acquired content spending, presenting opportunities for cross-border content licensing.

In conclusion, global SVOD platforms are reevaluating their strategies, leading to an increase in content acquisition spending. The focus remains on high-budget scripted content in popular genres, but there is also a shift towards Entertainment and Reality genres. Strategic spending and content acquisition are seen as crucial for success in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

