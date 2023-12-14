Netflix Releases Semi-Annual Report on Popular Streaming Titles

Netflix, the popular subscription streaming service, has announced the release of its first semi-annual report titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.” This report provides an overview of the total number of hours each title has been streamed over the previous six months. Unlike the weekly top-10 ranking, the semi-annual report includes all formats that were streamed for a minimum of 50,000 hours.

In the newly published report, which covers the first half of the year, there are a staggering 18,000 titles included. Topping the list is the first season of the thrilling series “The Night Agent,” which was streamed a remarkable 812,100,000 times. With each episode averaging 50 minutes, it is estimated that the series was streamed in its entirety approximately 1.62 million times over a span of three and a half months.

Following closely behind in the rankings are the comedy-drama series “Ginny & Georgia” season 2 and the popular South Korean series “The Glory.”

Netflix acknowledges that these figures provide a general sense of the popularity of its titles. However, the streaming giant emphasizes that the significance of these numbers is relative. As series usually have a longer running time than films, a 10-part series is likely to accumulate more streaming hours than a shorter movie. Consequently, series dominate the top spots in the report.

While Netflix incorporates the total running time into its weekly top-10 list, it remains unclear if the same will be done for future semi-annual reports. Nevertheless, Netflix refers to the release of this report as “a big step forward for Netflix and our industry.”

Previously criticized for its lack of transparency, Netflix’s decision to share these streaming figures demonstrates a move towards greater openness. Industry stakeholders, including Hollywood writers and actors, have called for increased transparency to ensure fair negotiations regarding fees and residual payments for reruns.

In conclusion, Netflix’s release of its semi-annual report on popular streaming titles marks a significant milestone for the company and the entertainment industry as a whole. With this report, viewers and industry professionals gain valuable insights into the streaming trends and preferences of Netflix users.