Black Hills State University Releases Documentary on Indigenous Elders

The Black Hills State University Center for American Indian Studies has unveiled its latest project, a documentary titled “Howasteya Oyuspapi: Capturing Their Good Voices.” Developed in response to the concerns surrounding the health and future of Indigenous elders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the documentary aims to preserve their wisdom, cultural knowledge, and experiences for future generations.

Dr. Urla Marcus, the Director of the Center of American Indian Studies, and Dr. Rosie Sprague, an instructor for the Center for American Indian Students at BHSU, spearheaded the project. Together, they sought to showcase the leaders in the Indigenous community, recognizing the value they offer as sources of inspiration and guidance. The team conducted interviews with six elders from different tribes in South Dakota, including Hunkpapa Lakota, Sicangu Lakota, Oglala Lakota, Lakota, and Oglala Sioux.

With a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the documentary is freely accessible on the BHSU website. This decision was made intentionally to counteract the exploitation of Indigenous knowledge in profit-seeking ventures. By keeping the documentary easily accessible, the aim is to empower and educate various communities.

The project not only sheds light on the challenges faced Indigenous communities during the pandemic but also emphasizes the importance of intergenerational knowledge transfer. The documentary serves as a valuable resource in educational settings, providing a downloadable viewing guide to facilitate deeper discussions and understanding.

By capturing the experiences and stories of Indigenous elders, “Howasteya Oyuspapi: Capturing Their Good Voices” aims to celebrate and honor their contributions to their communities. The documentary serves as a reminder of the wealth of knowledge held Indigenous elders and the importance of preserving and sharing their wisdom with future generations.

For more information, contact Dr. Rosie Sprague at [email protected].

