Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” Highlights Hollywood’s Evolution in Native American Representation

The release of Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has brought to light the evolution of Native American representation in Hollywood. What was initially marketed as a Leonardo DiCaprio-starring period crime epic has shifted its focus to highlight the atrocities faced the Osage Nation and elevate the Indigenous star, Lily Gladstone. Scorsese acknowledged that the script was rewritten during filming to place the Native American characters at the center of the story, acknowledging the industry’s previous shortcomings.

In the early days of cinema, Native American characters primarily served as fodder for white cowboys in western films. However, over time, Hollywood began to recognize the need for a more nuanced portrayal of Native Americans. Filmmakers like John Ford gradually introduced a human motivation to their violence, with films like “The Searchers” and “Cheyenne Autumn” reflecting on colonial abuses.

Throughout the decades, Hollywood’s approach to Native American representation often involved white protagonists integrating into Native American culture, as seen in films like “Dances With Wolves” and “The Last of the Mohicans.” These films, while well-intentioned, now seem somewhat dated in their attempts at representation.

Although there have been notable films made Native American filmmakers, such as “Smoke Signals” and “Reservation Dogs,” Hollywood has been slower to embrace these stories. Recent films from outside directors, like Chloé Zhao’s “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” and Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” have brought a more empathetic perspective to reservation life and Indigenous femininity.

While there are still instances where Hollywood falls back on outdated stereotypes, there is a clear shift towards more authentic and respectful representations of Native Americans. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is just one example of this progress, highlighting the industry’s commitment to telling diverse stories and giving voice to marginalized communities.

