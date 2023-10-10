Moonlighting: A TV Classic Streaming Now

The beloved TV show Moonlighting is finally available for streaming, with all 67 episodes remastered in HD. The romantic comedy-mystery hybrid, which aired from 1985 to 1989, launched Bruce Willis’ career and revived Cybill Shepherd’s. Despite production delays and reports of tension between the stars, the show remains a high point of broadcast TV in its heyday.

Moonlighting follows the story of Maddie Hayes (played Cybill Shepherd), a struggling ex-model who owns the Blue Moon Detective Agency. The cocky David Addison Jr. (played Bruce Willis) works at the agency and together they solve quirky cases filled with romantic tension. The show’s innovative approach often includes breaking the fourth wall, indulging in fantasy sequences, and incorporating musical numbers.

Whether you’re a fan of the show or discovering it for the first time, Moonlighting is worth a binge-watch. Enjoy the captivating chemistry between Shepherd and Willis as they navigate the world of detective work and romance.

BET Hip Hop Awards: A Celebration of Hip-Hop History

The BET Hip Hop Awards, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is an annual ceremony honoring the influence and impact of hip-hop. The event includes a special tribute to record label So So Def on its 30th year. Hosted Fat Joe, the awards feature performances artists such as Nelly, DaBaby, GloRilla, Tip “T.I.” Harris, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Holiday, D-Nice, and more.

Cardi B and 21 Savage lead the nominations with 12 each, showcasing their impressive contributions to the hip-hop industry. The BET Hip Hop Awards are a must-watch for fans of the genre and those interested in the rich history and talent within hip-hop.

Dancing With the Stars: Motown Night Takes the Stage

The popular dancing competition show, Dancing With the Stars, pays homage to classic R&B with its “Motown Night” episode. Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan joins as a guest judge for the evening. The show opens with the professional dancers demonstrating their skills to the iconic song “Dancing in the Street,” followed the 12 remaining contestants performing dances including the Cha Cha, Jive, Quickstep, Rumba, Tango, and the fan-favorite Foxtrot. Celebrities such as Alyson Hannigan, Xochitl Gomez, Charity Lawson, Tyson Beckford, Harry Jowsey, and Mauricio Umansky take on the challenge of mastering these dances.

If you’re a fan of dance or enjoy watching celebrities take on new challenges, don’t miss this exciting episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Frontline’s Investigation Into Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Frontline, the acclaimed investigative documentary series, delves into the acquisition of Twitter billionaire Elon Musk and its implications for free speech and misinformation. In the two-hour episode titled “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover,” journalists, authors, academics, and former Twitter employees provide insight into the controversies and disarray that followed Musk’s ownership of the social media platform. The documentary examines the role of Twitter in a pivotal election year and raises questions about the impact of such platforms on society.

This thought-provoking edition of Frontline offers a comprehensive look at the power dynamics and consequences of social media ownership.

No Accident: A Documentary About the Charlottesville Rally

In the documentary “No Accident,” filmmaker Kristi Jacobson explores the white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. The rally resulted in the death of counter-protestor Heather Heyer and caused lasting physical and emotional trauma to others who stood up against the racist mob. The focus of the film is a civil lawsuit against 17 white nationalist leaders and organizations, which accuses them of orchestrating violence.

“No Accident” sheds light on the events of the rally and the subsequent legal battle, offering a deeper understanding of the consequences of hate and the fight for justice.

