The Changing Landscape of Sports Viewing: How Streaming Services Are Impacting Fans

As streaming video becomes increasingly popular, sports fans are facing a reckoning. For years, their viewing habits were subsidized those who didn’t watch sports through cable subscriptions. However, as cable bundles break apart and providers lose subscribers, sports leagues are migrating to streaming services, causing fans to pay twice for the games they love.

In the past, fans only had to pay for the TV itself, but now, they may have to pay for exclusive streaming services to access their favorite games. This shift is driven the rising cost of sports rights, which ultimately gets passed down to the fans. Jason Gurwin, founder of The Streamable, an authority on streaming, understands the frustration fans feel. He explains, “No one wants to feel like they’re paying more for the same. But it is this spiral where, as sports rights go up, in order to keep those rights going up, [leagues] have to add more players into who are buying these rights.”

Major sports leagues like the NHL, MLB, and the Big Ten have already made deals with streaming services, such as Peacock, Apple TV+, and ESPN+. The NBA, however, does not currently have a streaming component. With its new in-season tournament, there is speculation that the NBA may leverage streaming to test the viability of premium sports content.

While diversifying sports content may make sense from a business perspective, it has left fans confused and unable to keep up with where their favorite events are airing. Previously, fans could easily find games on their cable box, but now they have to navigate multiple streaming services. Gurwin explains, “The No. 1 reaction is less so cost and more so confusion.”

The shift towards streaming services is driven consumers’ frustrations with paying for cable subscriptions that include channels they don’t watch. In 2020, the percentage of U.S. households with traditional pay-TV services fell below 50% for the first time. Streaming services are happy to accommodate these consumers, but it poses challenges for sports fans.

As sports fans try to navigate the multitude of streaming services available, they may question which services they truly need. Streaming services are attempting to mitigate this offering additional content that other family members might enjoy, creating a bundle similar to cable.

In conclusion, the rise of streaming services is transforming the way sports fans consume their favorite games. As cable subscriptions dwindle, fans are forced to adapt to the changing landscape of sports viewing. The future of sports streaming remains uncertain, but it is clear that fans will have to navigate multiple services to access the content they love.

Sources:

– The Streamable (Jason Gurwin, founder)

– Insider Intelligence