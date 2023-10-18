Traditional Television Making a Comeback, Beating Netflix and Disney+

Traditional television is making a surprising comeback in the battle for dominance in the streaming market, overshadowing the efforts of streaming giants Netflix and Disney+. While both Netflix and Disney+ have been vying for the top spot in the streaming industry, recent data from Nielsen reveals a decline in subscribers and viewing minutes for both platforms.

According to Nielsen’s latest figures, streaming viewership dropped nearly 2% in September, with Netflix experiencing a significant 5% loss in viewership. Disney+ fared slightly better with a 1.6% decrease, but still struggled to maintain its subscriber base amidst rising subscription costs and password-sharing crackdowns.

In contrast, broadcast television has seen a resurgence, with viewership increasing a remarkable 13% in September. This trend is particularly prominent among younger demographics. While streaming platforms still hold the largest share of audiences, the popularity of broadcast television cannot be ignored.

One of the notable factors contributing to this shift is the return of college and pro football, which has led to a significant increase in sports viewership. Amazon Prime Video, as the only streaming service that offers live sports, has been able to capitalize on this trend. However, Netflix and Disney+ have been unable to compete in this aspect.

Another reason for the decline in streaming viewership is the decrease in the release of new content. The Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes have limited the production of new TV series and movies, leaving audiences with fewer options. This shortage of fresh content has started to impact the streaming industry, prompting studios to reassess their strategies.

The resurgence of traditional television poses a challenge for both Netflix and Disney+. These streaming giants may need to reconsider their reliance on streaming platforms and explore alternative approaches to maintaining their dominance in the industry. As the battle for control over the streaming market continues, it remains to be seen how Netflix and Disney+ will adapt to this changing landscape.

