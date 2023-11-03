Streaming Surpasses Broadcast-Cable for Paramount in Q3 Earnings Report

Despite a decrease in ad revenue for its TV media division, Paramount Global experienced significant growth in its direct-to-consumer segment during the third quarter of this year. The company reported a 14% decrease in ad revenue for its TV media division, which includes broadcast and cable networks, TV stations, and affiliate fees. However, the direct-to-consumer division saw a 38% increase in revenue, reaching nearly $1.7 billion for the quarter.

The growth in the direct-to-consumer division can be attributed to the success of Paramount+ and the FAST platform PlutoTV. Advertising revenue for both platforms increased 18%, totaling $430 million. This increase was driven a 46% rise in total viewing hours across both platforms. Additionally, expenses for the nascent DTC unit dropped 23% to $1.93 billion.

Paramount expects that its full-year 2023 DTC losses will be lower than those in 2022, signaling the company’s progress towards streaming profitability. The integration of Showtime and Paramount streaming businesses, as well as partnerships with Walmart+ and Delta Airlines, have contributed to the growth and expansion of the Paramount+ and PlutoTV brands globally.

While the traditional TV media division experienced challenges in the advertising market, including reduced political spend and international headwinds, there was strong demand from advertisers for sports programming. Categories such as auto, consumer packaged goods, and alcohol also showed year-over-year growth. However, categories like tech and pharma were weaker than expected.

Looking ahead, Paramount plans to launch its ad-supported Paramount+ Essential streamer on Amazon in the coming months, which is expected to drive further advertising growth. The company is also set to introduce its multiplatform ViacomCBS EyeQ solution for international advertisers.

In conclusion, Paramount’s strong performance in the direct-to-consumer segment has helped offset the decline in ad revenue for its TV media division. As the company continues its focus on streaming, it expects to see further growth and profitability in the coming years.

