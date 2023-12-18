The Changing Landscape of Streaming Libraries

Streaming services have long relied on licensing TV series and movies to keep revenue flowing and provide a variety of content for their users. While there has been uproar when certain shows are removed from platforms, the perception that streamers are ruthlessly paring back their libraries and raising subscription rates is not supported the data.

According to an analysis streaming aggregator Reelgood, among the seven biggest subscription video-on-demand services, only Amazon Prime Video has seen its overall catalog shrink between January 2021 and October 2023. The rest, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Paramount+, have all increased the number of titles in their libraries during that time period.

However, looking beyond the top-line figures reveals more nuanced changes. Paramount+ significantly increased its catalog between January 2021 and October 2022, only to reduce it almost half in the past year. Peacock, the youngest streaming service in January 2021, has been the most aggressive in adding titles, with nearly 4,000 films and shows added since then.

Even Max, known for cutting back its offerings, has a larger library now compared to a year ago. While its film library has decreased 15 percent, its TV catalog has more than doubled in size, thanks to the addition of shows from Discovery and its sister networks.

Licensed series and movies continue to be a significant part of streaming services’ programming. Netflix revealed that licensed content accounted for 45 percent of time spent on the service in the first half of 2023. Across the wider streaming landscape, almost three-fourths of streaming time was spent on licensed shows and movies, according to media consulting firm MEI.

The concentration of viewing time on a small number of popular titles is notable. The top 1,000 titles, which make up less than 5 percent of the available content, account for about 70 percent of all viewing time. This highlights the challenge of offering a diverse range of content.

While niche programming persists on free, ad-supported services, larger streamers are also exploring the licensing model. Legacy shows like Suits and HBO series have experienced a viewership boost after being licensed to Netflix.

As the streaming landscape evolves, licensing content and serving niche demands are becoming important strategies for streamers. The traditional model of broadcast and cable TV is making an unexpected comeback in the streaming era.