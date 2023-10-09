The Shift from Cable to Streaming for Big Ten Basketball

The Big Ten Conference commissioner, Tony Petitti, addressed reporters at Big Ten Basketball Media Day, highlighting the ongoing evolution in media consumption. He acknowledged the historical transition from radio to television and then from TV to cable. Petitti emphasized the current shift from cable to streaming platforms and explained why 34 Big Ten men’s basketball games, including five University of Wisconsin men’s basketball matchups, will be exclusively shown on the NBC streaming platform, Peacock.

Petitti noted that live sports need to be where the audience is, and streaming platforms have become increasingly popular. However, he acknowledged that this transition may cause disruption for viewers who now need an additional subscription to access the games on Peacock. Petitti compared this shift to the rise of cable as the dominant source of television over free, over-the-air TV in the past. He believes that college athletics are a significant driver of engagement and that streaming is the future for live sports.

The commissioner referred to this shift as a continuous evolution of sports and how people find and consume it. He sees streaming platforms as the way forward to reach a broader audience. Petitti’s decision to exclusively show Big Ten basketball games on Peacock reflects the changing landscape of media consumption and the conference’s desire to adapt to current trends.

In conclusion, the Big Ten Conference is embracing the shift to streaming platforms for the broadcast of their men’s basketball games. As traditional cable loses its dominance in media consumption, streaming has become the preferred method for accessing live sports. Petitti’s decision reflects the desire to reach a broader audience and keep pace with the evolving media landscape.

Definitions:

– Cable: Refers to the method of transmitting television signals through coaxial cables, providing access to a wide range of channels and content.

– Streaming: The delivery of audio or video content over the internet, allowing viewers to access and watch content in real-time without downloading it.

Sources:

1. Big Ten Conference – Tony Petitti’s statements at Big Ten Basketball Media Day.

2. NBC – Peacock streaming platform.