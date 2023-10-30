Streaming Services and the Long Tail: Protecting Artists in the Age of Niche

Streaming services were once hailed as a game-changer for artists, promising to lower barriers to entry and empower musicians from all backgrounds. However, recent changes in royalty schemes implemented major music companies like UMG and soon to be adopted BMG have raised ethical concerns and sparked debates about the future of music.

While Spotify claims that these changes will reduce fraud and increase royalty payouts to artists, questions arise about who gets to determine what qualifies as music. The implementation of stricter standards for payouts may undermine genres like rain sounds or sonic collage, which may not fit traditional definitions of music but still have their dedicated listeners. This raises the crucial issue of who is making these judgments and what criteria are being used.

Furthermore, minimum thresholds for payouts based on the number of streams required have been assumed but not confirmed. It is essential that all artists, regardless of their following, receive fair compensation per stream. The motivation behind changing this model appears to be protecting the interests of major labels and publishers, rather than supporting emerging talent and diverse creativity.

The streaming age was initially seen as an opportunity for the long tail, enabling niche artists to find their audience and create a new middle class of musicians. However, for major music companies, this age of the niche poses challenges. The business model of signing multiple artists to break one big star is becoming less effective as superstars become smaller and hits become more fragmented.

In response, major labels are using their leverage to shape streaming services in their favor. They fear the rising tide of generative tools that will enable anyone to produce and distribute music, potentially diminishing their share of the pie. This fear is exemplified the majors’ push to safeguard the future of the industry exerting control over streaming platforms.

While it is understandable that major labels seek to protect their interests, it is crucial to consider the implications for the next generation of artists. As the democratization of music creation continues, it is essential to find a balance that supports and empowers the hundreds of millions of creators, rather than favoring a few corporations.

In conclusion, while major music companies are motivated to preserve their position in the industry, it is vital to ensure a fair and inclusive environment for all artists. Cutting payments to emerging talent will stifle the growth and diversity of the long tail, hindering the development of future stars. The streaming age should uphold the principles of fairness and give every artist, regardless of their following, an opportunity to thrive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major changes in royalty schemes UMG and BMG?

UMG and BMG are implementing new royalty schemes that aim to reduce fraud and increase royalty payments to artists. However, these changes may also introduce stricter standards for defining what qualifies as music, potentially excluding niche genres and experimental compositions.

Who gets to decide what qualifies as music?

Determining what we call music becomes a complex ethical issue as streaming platforms introduce new payout policies. The judgment of what constitutes music falls into the hands of industry players, raising questions about the criteria and standards used to make these distinctions.

What are the concerns about the minimum thresholds for payouts?

While the minimum thresholds for payouts have been assumed, they have not been confirmed. It is important that all artists, regardless of their audience size, receive fair compensation per stream. Without transparency in these thresholds, emerging artists may face additional barriers to earning a living from their music.

How are major music companies responding to the changes in the industry?

Major music companies are using their leverage to influence streaming services and protect their share of the market. They seek to maintain their position in the face of an evolving music landscape that allows for greater access and opportunities for independent creators.

Why is it crucial to support emerging talent and diverse creativity?

The streaming age was initially celebrated for its potential to empower artists and break down barriers. By supporting emerging talent and diverse creativity, the music industry can foster a vibrant ecosystem where new voices can thrive. Fair compensation and equal opportunities for all artists drive innovation and ensure a dynamic and inclusive cultural landscape.