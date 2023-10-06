The Challenges of Measuring Streaming Performance in the Entertainment Industry

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume television shows and movies, but the lack of transparency in measuring their performance has become a significant challenge for content creators. Traditionally, in the era of network television, data on viewership and ratings were readily available, giving creators valuable insights into the success of their shows. However, in the streaming era, this data is harder to come, leaving creators in the dark about how their content is performing.

Access to performance measurement data is essential for creators as it provides real-time understanding of audience reception and allows them to make necessary adjustments to improve their show’s performance. It also gives them a vested interest in the success of their content. However, the lack of transparency in streaming platforms has made it difficult for creators to have a complete understanding of their show’s performance and its impact on viewers.

One particular metric that has received attention is the total hours streamed. However, this metric alone is an incomplete measure of a show’s performance. It doesn’t provide a fair comparison between shows and is influenced factors such as the length and number of episodes and subscriber bases. Studios, therefore, have an incentive to maintain this incomplete picture as it allows them to control the narrative and protect shows that may not be generating high viewership.

Other valuable metrics in measuring streaming performance include unique viewers, completion rates, acquisition (driving new subscriber sign-ups), engagement (keeping users within the ecosystem), retention (grabbing the attention of high-risk subscribers), decay rates, audience demographics, and future content licensing ability. These metrics provide a more comprehensive understanding of customer behavior and the lifecycle of a viewer.

Moving forward, content creators and streaming platforms need to work together to establish a more transparent and comprehensive system of measuring performance in the streaming era. This will enable creators to make informed decisions about their content and align the incentives of studios and creatives to drive success. By doing so, they can ensure that the streaming era delivers the same level of commitment and hard work as the traditional model of television.

