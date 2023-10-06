Streaming Platforms Target Spanish-Speaking Audiences with Sports Content

Streaming platforms are increasingly focused on securing live sports rights to attract and expand their audiences, and a significant portion of these audiences are watching in Spanish. Media companies like TelevisaUnivision, Canela Media, NBCUniversal’s Telemundo and Peacock, Disney’s ESPN+, and Amazon’s Prime Video are all investing in Spanish-language sports content. Hispanic viewers are leading the trend of cord-cutting, making them a key demographic in streaming growth.

To diversify viewership and advertising opportunities, media companies are adding Spanish-language simulcast content and securing sports rights geared towards the Hispanic audience. By offering sports content in both English and Spanish, streaming platforms can significantly grow their audience and reach a demographic that may have been underserved in the past.

Hispanic audiences spend nearly nine hours per day consuming media, with streaming accounting for more than 50% of their TV consumption. Traditional media companies are investing in sports to attract subscribers and make their streaming outlets profitable. The popularity of soccer among Hispanic audiences in the U.S. is also a driving factor, with recent acquisitions of soccer rights, such as Disney’s ESPN+ acquiring the rights to LaLiga in both languages for an eight-year period.

Spanish-language broadcasts provide an opportunity for media companies to build their subscriber bases across various demographics and open up new advertising opportunities. Personalized ad loads for the Spanish audience and different sets of advertisers can be tailored to the specific needs of the Hispanic market. Streaming platforms like Peacock have already seen success with their sports offerings, with the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup driving significant subscriber growth.

By targeting Spanish-speaking audiences, streaming platforms are not only expanding their reach but also capitalizing on the growing popularity of streaming among Hispanic viewers. With Spanish-language sports content, streaming platforms aim to provide accessibility, convenience, and personalized experiences that cater to the preferences of this demographic.

