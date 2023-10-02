Canadian Regulatory Body Requires Streaming Services and Social Media Platforms to Register

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) recently announced its plans to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework through the Online Streaming Act, also known as Bill C-11. As part of this initiative, the regulatory body has issued two decisions that will impact streaming services and social media platforms.

The first decision requires streaming services operating in Canada and earning $10 million or more to register with the CRTC November 28, 2023. This means that popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ will need to comply with the registration requirement. The second decision mandates certain online streaming services to provide the commission with information regarding their content and subscribership.

The aim of these decisions is to develop a modern broadcasting framework that can adapt to changing circumstances and ensure broad engagement and robust public records. Additionally, streaming services will be required to make their content available without being tied to a specific mobile or internet service.

However, it is not only streaming services that will be affected these policies. Social media platforms like Facebook and X are also required to register with the CRTC before the end of November. Even services offering podcasts must comply with the registration requirement.

It is important to note that online services offering video games and audiobooks are exempt from the registration requirement. Likewise, users uploading content on social media or podcast-sharing platforms do not need to register.

These decisions come in the wake of tech giant Meta’s decision to block Canadians from accessing news on Facebook and Instagram. This action was a response to the passage of Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act.

The CRTC is currently conducting a third consultation for the Online Streaming Act, Bill C-11, which will consider contributions that traditional broadcasters and online streaming services need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content. A three-week public proceeding will begin on November 20 to further explore these matters.

In summary, the CRTC’s recent decisions require streaming services and social media platforms to register with the regulatory body. These measures aim to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework and ensure the availability of Canadian and Indigenous content.

Sources:

– CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) announcement

– Bill C-11 (Online Streaming Act)

– Bill C-18 (Online News Act)