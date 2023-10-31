Australia’s SBS Introduces Opt-Out Feature for Controversial Ads

Australia’s national broadcaster, SBS, is giving users the ability to opt out of advertisements for certain industries on its free streaming service. Starting in Q1 2024, viewers will have the choice to skip ads promoting wagering, alcoholic beverages, and fast-food chains.

These industries have garnered controversy in Australia. With the widespread prevalence of sports betting companies, the government is concerned about the worsening rates of problem gambling and is planning to restrict their marketing activities. Similarly, in a nation struggling with widespread obesity, quick-service restaurants and their advertisements are under scrutiny health policy experts.

SBS sees the opt-out option as a win-win for both viewers and advertisers. By allowing users to skip ads they don’t like, advertisers can ensure that their marketing budget is spent on a more receptive and engaged audience. Lee Callagher, SBS Media’s national manager for operations and commercial product, stated that this feature ensures that “brand dollars are served to the most receptive and engaged audiences.”

Moreover, opting out of these controversial ads will not hinder SBS’s ad-targeting capabilities. Through a partnership with Experian and access to advertisers’ data, the broadcaster can still measure the success of driving the target audience from SBS On Demand to purchase.

In conclusion, SBS’s decision to introduce the opt-out feature for certain ads reflects the broadcaster’s commitment to providing a more personalized and tailored viewing experience. By empowering viewers to skip ads they may find objectionable, SBS aims to strike a balance between user preferences and advertisers’ goals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can users completely opt out of advertisement on SBS’s streaming service?

No, users can only opt out of ads for wagering, alcoholic beverages, and fast-food chains. Other ads will still be displayed.

2. Will SBS’s ad-targeting capabilities be affected this opt-out feature?

No, SBS’s partnership with Experian and access to advertisers’ data will enable them to continue measuring the success of driving the target audience to make purchases.

3. When will this opt-out feature be available?

The opt-out feature will be available starting in Q1 2024.