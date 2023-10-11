Crunchyroll to Pay $16 Million Settlement for Sharing User Information

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has agreed to a $16 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit for sharing users’ information with third parties without permission. The settlement includes direct payments to millions of Crunchyroll users and subscribers.

To be eligible for compensation, individuals do not need to be paying subscribers. As long as they were in the United States between September 8, 2020, and September 23, 2023, and were registered users of Crunchyroll, including the free version, and watched a video on one of the platforms, they are eligible for a portion of the fund.

This means that anyone who watched videos on Crunchyroll’s website, streaming apps, or mobile apps may qualify. Both registered users and paying premium subscribers are eligible.

Court documents reveal that Crunchyroll had 5 million paying subscribers and 120 million registered users mid-2021. In August of the same year, Sony acquired Crunchyroll.

While the settlement fund is substantial, totaling $16 million, individual payouts are estimated to be around $30 each. The exact amount will depend on the number of people who file claims.

To submit a claim, individuals must do so online or mail before December 12. The claim form requires contact information and the email address associated with the Crunchyroll account.

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for December 19 in Chicago. If the judge approves, payments will be disbursed after this date.

