Oscar Winners and Comedy Classics Leaving Netflix in October 2021

Netflix is set to bid farewell to a number of great titles in October for its US subscribers. Among the films leaving the streaming service are Oscar winners, period pieces, genre thrillers, and comedy classics.

One notable departure is “The Rental,” a horror thriller written Dave Franco, who also stars in the film alongside Alison Brie and Joe Swanberg. Released in July 2020, the movie follows two couples on an isolated weekend getaway in a rental home, which may have resonated with audiences during the early days of the pandemic when people were seeking to escape their surroundings.

Another film leaving Netflix is the action-adventure “Cliffhanger,” starring Sylvester Stallone. Released in 1993, the film is often described as “‘Die Hard’ on a Mountain” and features Stallone as a Rocky Mountain rescue worker who must face a supervillain played John Lithgow.

Fans of crime thrillers will be disappointed to see “Collateral” disappear from Netflix. Directed Michael Mann, the film stars Tom Cruise as a killer-for-hire and Jamie Foxx as a cab driver unwittingly caught up in a dangerous game. The movie showcases Mann’s signature style of pulsing music, electrifying action sequences, and character-driven drama.

“Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming to America'” is also on the list of departures. The romantic comedy, released in 1988, sees Murphy playing Prince Akeem of Zamunda, who flees his arranged marriage in search of true love in Queens. The film’s stacked supporting cast and John Landis’s direction make it a memorable and quotable classic.

Other films leaving Netflix in October include the iconic teen comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the psychological drama “Girl, Interrupted,” the beloved period piece “Pride & Prejudice,” and Quentin Tarantino’s explosive debut, “Reservoir Dogs.”

While it’s always sad to see great titles leave a streaming service, it also presents an opportunity to revisit these films before they disappear. So, mark your calendars and make sure to catch these movies before they’re gone.

