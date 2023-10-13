10 Spooky Shows to Stream for Halloween

Get ready to immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit with these 10 spooky shows available for streaming this month. From supernatural thrillers to eerie animated series, there’s something for everyone’s taste.

“Creepshow” Season 4: Inspired the 1982 horror film George Romero and Stephen King, this anthology series delivers weird and wild tales that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Tortured photographers, new vampire neighbors, and discoveries of unpublished works Romero are just some of the stories you’ll encounter.

“The Fall of the House of Usher”: Mixing elements of Edgar Allan Poe’s classics with the drama of “Succession,” this series follows a powerful CEO on trial for the sudden deaths of his children and the return of a mysterious woman from his past. Get ready for modern reimaginings of Poe’s greatest hits.

“Fright Krewe”: Join a group of misfit teens in New Orleans who accidentally unleash an ancient evil demon. But fear not, as the spirit of Marie Laveau bestows supernatural powers upon them, turning them into the city’s resident superhero team.

“Goosebumps”: Based on R.L. Stine’s beloved book series, this adaptation follows five high schoolers haunted a dark presence linked to a tragedy from 30 years ago. Their parents and even their new English teacher are enveloped this malevolent force.

“John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams”: Horror director John Carpenter introduces chilling true-life tales in this unscripted anthology series. Each episode delves into incidents that rocked everyday people, from a seance that led to a drowning girl to a hatchet man on the loose in a bunny suit.

“Living for the Dead”: Narrated and executive produced Kristen Stewart, this reality series follows a group of queer ghost hunters as they travel to haunted hotspots across America. From clown motels to gentlemen’s clubs, they aim to connect with the dead and help the living.

“Bodies”: This twist on a police procedural concept revolves around a single corpse found in London’s East End in four different time periods. Detectives from each period come together to investigate the strange death and uncover a conspiracy spanning 150 years.

“Wolf Like Me” Season 2: Follow the relationship between single dad Gary and his werewolf girlfriend Mary as they navigate her pregnancy. Will their baby be normal or a wolf pup? Secrets are kept from the family, and the return of Mary’s former professor adds to the drama.

“Creature”: Set in Istanbul during the final era of the Ottoman Empire, this Turkish adaptation of “Frankenstein” follows a rebellious medical student who crosses paths with a doctor with mad-scientist tendencies. Their forbidden experiment leads to devastating consequences.

“The Enfield Poltergeist”: Rediscover the infamous 1977 haunting of a family in Enfield, London, which served as the basis for “The Conjuring 2.” This four-part series features reenactments of archival audio recordings and interviews with those impacted the unnerving supernatural event.

Immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit streaming these spine-chilling shows. Whether you prefer classic horror, supernatural thrillers, or paranormal investigations, these series will deliver the scares you crave.

Sources:

– Image 1: Shudder, AMC+

– Image 2: Peacock