Paramore Releases Remix Album “Re: This Is Why”

Paramore, the popular rock band, made their highly anticipated return in February with “This Is Why,” their first album in six years. Now, fans have something new to be excited about as the band released a remix album called “Re: This Is Why.” This album is not your typical remix album, as the band explained in a recent statement.

The purpose of “Re: This Is Why” is to recognize the connection that Paramore has with artists who have influenced them or have been influenced them. Some of the songs on the album have been remixed in a classical style, while others have been completely reworked or rewritten. The band describes it as a collision of worlds that brings a fresh perspective to their music.

The tracklist of the album includes reworkings from artists such as Panda Bear, Wet Leg, Julien Baker, Bartees Strange, Romy, Foals, DOMi & JD BECK, Remi Wolf, Claud, the Linda Lindas, and even Zane Lowe. Each artist has brought their unique touch to the songs, resulting in a diverse and captivating listening experience.

One notable addition to the album is the previously unreleased Paramore demo called “Sanity,” which serves as the closing track. Fans will be thrilled to finally hear this hidden gem from the band.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Hayley Williams, the lead vocalist of Paramore, discussed the album and even treated the audience to a snippet of Jimmy Fallon’s “Idiot Boyfriend.”

The cover art of “Re: This Is Why” was inspired a Marlene Dumas painting that was originally intended as the cover art for the band’s previous album, “This Is Why.” It adds another layer of artistic depth to the overall presentation of the album.

“Re: This Is Why” is available now on Atlantic Records. It is a testament to Paramore’s evolution as a band and their willingness to experiment with their music while staying true to their roots.

