Exploring the Influential Film Education of Director Bong Joon-ho

The world was captivated director Bong Joon-ho’s acceptance speech when he won the Oscar for Best Director. While many focused on his tribute to Martin Scorsese, it was his reflection on his early years in cinema that resonated deeply. Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club, a documentary now streaming on Netflix, takes us behind the scenes of director Bong’s formative film education.

The documentary begins showcasing director Bong as he delves into his personal archive of 8mm tapes, aiming to unravel the collective Rashomon effect surrounding his journey. Yellow Door unveils the origin story of this renowned director, shedding light on his early days before his first unreleased short film, Looking for Paradise. It unveils how director Bong’s cinematic education was shaped a makeshift cinema society and film school called Yellow Door, which emerged from Seoul’s university club culture.

Unlike traditional film schools, this community was composed of individuals who studied social sciences rather than cinema. However, their shared passion for film propelled them to engage with cinema in a unique and invigorating way. The tumultuous political climate of the ’90s provided the backdrop for their exploration of cinephilia, overcoming challenges in accessing films during the analog era and immersing themselves in film-related assignments.

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club not only captures the early enthusiasm of these aspiring filmmakers but also traces the lasting impact of their experiences. Through interviews and personal anecdotes, the documentary paints a vivid picture of their love for cinema and the transformative power it holds.

While director Bong takes center stage in the documentary, it would have been beneficial to delve deeper into the lives and perspectives of his contemporaries. Clocking in at 84 minutes, the film could have explored a broader range of voices. Nonetheless, Yellow Door offers invaluable context for understanding director Bong’s acclaimed films like Parasite and provides insights into the New Korean Cinema movement.

If you have a fondness for film-related documentaries such as Spielberg, De Palma, or Filmworker, Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club will surely captivate you. It serves as an affectionate tribute to the profound influence of cinema on individuals and the lasting impact they can have on the medium. Even if it may feel nostalgic and niche, this documentary has the potential to inspire viewers to embark on their own cinematic journeys.

