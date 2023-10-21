The Spider-Man of Paris: A Captivating Documentary on Netflix

The documentary, “Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris” directed Jamie Roberts, offers an in-depth exploration of the extensive career of Vjeran Tomic, a thief known as the “Spider-Man” for his incredible climbing abilities. The film delves into the notorious heist in 2010, where Tomic stole $100 million worth of paintings from the Paris Museum of Modern Art, making it the biggest art heist in French history.

As the film opens, Roberts introduces Tomic as one of the most skilled burglars in Paris. Tomic himself reveals that his nickname is Spider-Man, a fitting moniker for his ability to scale buildings and navigate rooftops to burglarize luxurious apartments. The documentary meticulously reconstructs the infamous heist and the subsequent investigation that led to Tomic’s arrest.

The film provides a glimpse into Tomic’s background, starting from his troubled childhood to his life of delinquency and eventual incarceration. Tomic’s journey takes a turn towards stealing from wealthy individuals, leading him to appreciate the world of art thievery. His meticulous planning, studying of building security, and acquisition of tools enabled him to successfully enter the Museum of Modern Art and steal the valuable paintings.

Throughout the documentary, we hear from some of Tomic’s victims, who share their experiences of feeling violated and having their sense of security shattered. Tomic, however, justifies his actions with a general criticism of the wealth gap and the perceived lack of appreciation among the wealthy class.

The Spider-Man of Paris combines elements of thrilling reenactments, tense moments of suspense, and insightful first-person commentary, akin to the critically acclaimed documentary “Man on Wire.” It also provides a glimpse into the art world’s artifice, reminiscent of “Exit Through The Gift Shop.”

Director Jamie Roberts skillfully builds tension through slickly directed reenactments and focuses on the meticulous details of Tomic’s actions. The film offers a captivating portrayal of Tomic, who comes across as a complex character—perhaps a thief, but possibly not a liar.

Overall, “The Spider-Man of Paris” is a meticulously crafted documentary that keeps the audience engaged with its thrilling narrative and offers a unique perspective on one of the most infamous art heists in history.

