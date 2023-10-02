The Night Logan Woke Up: A Mysterious Family Tragedy Revisited

A new French Canadian series called The Night Logan Woke Up takes viewers on a journey through a tragic event that occurred 30 years ago. The series follows the nightmarish memories awakened the death of the family’s matriarch. Originally streamed in Canada and Europe in 2022, Netflix recently acquired the US streaming rights to the limited series.

The story begins with Denis Larouche waking up at his mother’s bedside. He has been helping to care for her during her final days in hospice. Denis is plagued nightmares of his mother’s disappearance. While digging in Madeline’s yard, workers discover a buried tin, raising questions about its ownership among Denis and his siblings.

Denis informs his sister-in-law, Chantal, that their mother only has a few days left to live. However, there is some good news: Elliot, Denis’ younger brother, is being released from rehab. Denis shows Elliot the discovered box, but he does not recognize it.

The siblings’ brother, Julien, who is away at university, experiences a strange vision during a lecture. He meets his professor, who compliments a story Julien wrote. Julien initially claims the story was fictional but admits it was inspired his past as a baseball player.

Madeline, in a weakened state, asks her nurse for a box of clippings from 1991. The nurse discovers that something from that year forced Madeline to withdraw from public life. As Madeline’s health deteriorates, her family gathers her bedside, reminiscing and offering support.

The series alternates between the present day and 1991, shedding light on the events that shattered the family. Mireille, the estranged sister, will eventually make her way back into the picture, disrupting the family dynamic once again.

The Night Logan Woke Up is reminiscent of shows like This Is Us and A Million Little Things, exploring family dynamics through time jumps. The mysterious event from 1991 involving Logan plays a pivotal role in unraveling the family’s history. With a compelling storyline and engaging characters, viewers are left wondering what exactly happened and how it will impact the Larouche family.

Sources: The Night Logan Woke Up