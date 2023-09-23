The Machine: A Chaotic Comedy That Falls Flat

Netflix’s new film, The Machine, is a disappointing vehicle for stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer. Known for his wild and shirtless persona, Kreischer attempts to bring his over-the-top antics to the big screen. The film is based on Kreischer’s popular bit about his drunken misadventures in Russia during college, which went viral after being shared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. In The Machine, Movie Bert, played Kreischer, returns to Russia with his estranged father, portrayed Mark Hamill.

The story of The Machine revolves around Bert’s attempts to smooth things over with his daughter Sasha, who he inadvertently got arrested when she drove him home while drunk. To make amends, he throws her a sweet-16 party, unaware that his estranged father and a Russian gangster named Irina will crash the event. Irina forces Bert to fly to Russia and help her find her mob-boss father’s precious pocket watch, which he was involved with during his college trip.

The film is a series of chaotic shenanigans and excessive violence, cut with flashbacks to Bert’s younger days. There are countless turn-of-the-century references and crude humor throughout. Unfortunately, The Machine fails to provide much substance or humor beyond Kreischer’s shtick. The character’s charm quickly wears thin, and even Mark Hamill cannot save the film with his occasional comedic moments.

Overall, The Machine falls flat as a comedy that relies too heavily on its protagonist’s exaggerated persona. The film lacks depth and fails to address the potential complexities of a comedian’s stage persona versus their true self. The story devolves into predictable chaos, culminating in a climactic action sequence where Bert fully embraces his wild side. Ultimately, The Machine is a forgettable, bloated endeavor that fails to deliver the laughs it promises.

