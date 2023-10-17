The Devil on Trial: Exploring the Sensational “Devil Made Me Do It” Case

The documentary The Devil on Trial delves into the notorious “Devil Made Me Do It” case, which involved the murder of Alan Bono in 1981. The film presents different perspectives on the case, questioning the supernatural claims made those involved. Arne Johnson, who was dating Bono’s sister Debbie, stabbed Bono to death and attempted to use demonic possession as a defense in court. The case gained attention due to the involvement of renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are the inspiration behind The Conjuring movie series.

The documentary includes interviews with David Glatzer, who claims to have been possessed the devil as a child. Glatzer recounts the events leading up to the murder and seeks to set the record straight. The film also features archival footage of Debbie, who has since passed away, as well as interviews with Alan and Carl, David’s brothers.

According to David, paranormal activities started occurring after he felt a presence watching him and was knocked down an unseen force in the new house Arne and Debbie were about to move into. Ed and Lorraine Warren were called upon to investigate, and they advised the Glatzer family to document the disturbances with photos and audio recordings. The Warrens arranged a Catholic exorcism for David, during which Arne allegedly offered himself as a vessel for the demon.

The turning point of the documentary reveals a reasonable explanation for the events surrounding the murder. Journalists and lawyers challenge the Warrens’ claims of scientific proof, and skepticism arises within the Glatzer family. Carl, in particular, expresses doubts about the possession claims. The film then introduces a narrative trick revealing that a significant event occurred months before the murder, potentially shedding light on what truly happened.

While the documentary explores the possession claims and presents evidence supporting them, it fails to provide a more balanced analysis of the case. Critics argue that the film neglects to interview skeptics skilled in debunking supernatural claims or mental health experts who could offer alternative explanations. A more comprehensive approach that delves into the credibility of the Warrens and the fractured dynamics of the Glatzer family would have provided a deeper understanding of this fascinating and disturbing story.

Sources:

– The Devil on Trial documentary (streaming on Netflix)

– The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It movie