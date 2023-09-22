The Black Book: A Thrilling Nigerian Film on Netflix

Netflix has recently added a new film to its streaming platform, and this time it’s from Nigeria’s booming film industry, Nollywood. “The Black Book” is a dramatic thriller that explores the rampant corruption in contemporary Nigeria. The story revolves around Paul Edima, a bereaved father who takes justice into his own hands after the police kill his son without consequences.

Paul, played Richard Mofe-Damijo, may appear to be a pacifistic deacon, but he has a checkered past in the country’s military that he tried to bury. However, his journey back into the world of violence and corruption requires him to enlist the help of old allies and a crusading journalist determined to expose the country’s wrongdoings.

“The Black Book” blends elements of character study and allegory, but it falls short in fully committing to either. While the film showcases technically sound filmmaking, it lacks a strong sense of cohesion between the plot and style. As a result, the big final scenes, which could have been powerful, feel underwhelming without the momentum they deserve.

Shaffy Bello delivers a standout performance as Big Daddy, a high-powered enforcer. Her character is a force of nature in the film, adding depth and intensity to the story.

Overall, “The Black Book” has some interesting components, but it fails to leave a lasting impression. It falls short in being as bloody and brooding as it could have been, leaving viewers feeling underwhelmed.

If you’re looking for a thrilling Nigerian film to watch on Netflix, “The Black Book” may not be the best choice.