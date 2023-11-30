The Antagonists Unite: A Very Different Christmas

The holiday season is typically associated with joy, giving, and bringing people together. However, in the recently released Netflix special, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, we are reminded that even villains have their own unique way of celebrating Christmas. This animated prequel to the upcoming film, The Bad Guys, based on Aaron Blabey’s beloved children’s book series, introduces us to a group of reformed villains who find themselves caught up in an unexpected adventure during the festive season.

The Bad Guys, consisting of Mr. Wolf, Mr. Shark, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, and Ms. Tarantula, have always embraced their badness. Unlike most people who aspire to be on Santa’s Nice List, these characters actually aim to be on the Naughty List. They find joy in heisting, and Christmas Eve provides the perfect opportunity for their holiday tradition of robbing empty stores and streets. However, things take an unexpected turn when they accidentally destroy a giant inflatable parade Santa, leading to a loss of Christmas spirit among the locals.

In a surprising twist, the Bad Guys decide to help restore the town’s holiday cheer stealing presents from chain stores and distributing them to everyone, similar to Santa Claus himself. Their circular and convoluted logic adds an interesting layer to the story, as they attempt to make people happy only to ultimately rob them and make them sad again.

Despite this being a Christmas special focused on villains, it maintains a lighthearted and comedic tone throughout. The absence of celebrity voices from the upcoming film may be noticeable, but it allows other talented and lesser-known actors to showcase their humorous abilities. Mallory Low, for instance, delivers an impressive impression of Awkwafina, leaving audiences pleasantly surprised.

While The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday may not reach the same level of timeless classics like The Grinch or A Charlie Brown Christmas, it still offers entertainment that matches tonally with other DreamWorks animated Christmas spinoffs. With its blend of heist-movie spoofery and talking-animal silliness, the special manages to capture the holiday spirit in its own unique way.

So, if you’re in the mood for a different kind of Christmas story, filled with laughter, mischief, and unexpected acts of kindness, give The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday a watch. Who says villains can’t join in the festive fun too?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday?

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is a Netflix animated Christmas special that serves as a prequel to the upcoming film, The Bad Guys. It is based on Aaron Blabey’s popular children’s book series of the same name.

Who are the main characters in The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday?

The main characters in The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday are Mr. Wolf, Mr. Shark, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, and Ms. Tarantula. They are a group of reformed villains who find themselves embarking on a comedic adventure during Christmas.

Is The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday suitable for children?

Yes, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is suitable for children. It maintains a lighthearted and comedic tone throughout, making it an enjoyable watch for kids of all ages.

Does The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday have any connections to other films or TV shows?

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday references films that are typically not intended for kids, such as Die Hard. It also features a robot Santa, reminiscent of the murderous Santa automaton from the popular TV show Futurama.

Sources:

– Netflix.com