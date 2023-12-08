THE ARCHIES: A Bollywood Musical with a Twist

Summary: “The Archies” is a vibrant and energetic Bollywood musical that takes place in a small town in rural India. The story follows a group of high-schoolers as they navigate their love lives and fight against the corporatization of their town. With catchy songs, colorful visuals, and a lively cast, the film offers a unique twist on the classic Archie comics.

In this Bollywood adaptation, Riverdale is transformed into an Anglo-Indian town filled with Western influences and rock ‘n’ roll music. The core group of characters, including Archie, Betty, and Veronica, are portrayed amidst a backdrop of minidresses and rebellion against the destruction of their beloved Green Park.

With a humorous yet poignant storyline, “The Archies” tackles issues of cultural appropriation and capitalist greed. The characters must confront their own personal dramas while banding together to save their town from the clutches of the rich and powerful. Through elaborate song-and-dance numbers, they express their frustrations and hopes, captivating audiences with their infectious energy.

The performances in the film are buoyant, with Kapoor and Menda standing out for their portrayal of Betty and Dilly. Though the characters may adhere to certain high-school stereotypes, the actors inject enough emotion and depth to make them memorable.

Directed Zoya Akhtar and Ryan Brophy, “The Archies” excels in its visual and choreographic aspects. The sets and costumes are beautifully crafted, adding to the overall allure of the film. The camera work and movement of the cast contribute to the film’s dynamic and engaging nature.

While the film may falter in its adherence to the conventions of musicals, it ultimately delivers an entertaining and enjoyable experience. The blend of Bollywood elements with the iconic Archie comics creates a unique and vibrant world that is sure to captivate audiences. “The Archies” is a must-watch for fans of musicals or those looking for a fun and lively film experience.