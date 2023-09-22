Suspect X: A Riveting Murder Mystery Thriller

In the new Netflix film Suspect X (released as Jaane Jaan in India), viewers are taken on a thrilling journey of suspense and intrigue. The movie centers around Maya D’Souza (played Kareena Kapoor Khan), a woman who has been hiding from her abusive husband for 14 years. When her husband, a corrupt cop named Ajit, finally discovers her whereabouts, Maya finds herself in a dangerous predicament. In an act of self-defense, Maya kills her husband with the help of her neighbor Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a brilliant mathematician and former police officer.

As the plot unfolds, the audience is introduced to Mumbai police inspector Karan Anand (Vijay Varma), who becomes involved in the investigation of Ajit’s death. Karan and Naren, who were classmates at the police academy, recognize each other and their personal connection adds another layer of complexity to the story.

Suspect X delves into the blurred lines between trust and deception as Maya’s relationships with Naren and Karan become increasingly intertwined. The film cleverly uses flashbacks, mathematical references, and deliberate language to keep the audience guessing until the final moments. The climax reveals unexpected twists and turns, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

While Suspect X may not be a flawless film due to a few unexplained plot choices, it undoubtedly delivers a thrilling ride that is worth watching. The performances the cast, particularly Jaideep Ahlawat as Naren, are noteworthy, captivating viewers with their versatile portrayals.

Fans of mysteries and thrillers will be reminded of films like Primal Fear, The Usual Suspects, Presumed Innocent, and Shutter Island, as Suspect X shares similar themes of secrets and unexpected revelations. Overall, Suspect X is a well-crafted and well-acted murder mystery that will keep audiences engaged and entertained.

Sources:

– Suspect X (2021), Netflix film directed Mayank Sharma.

– The Devotion Of Suspect X Keigo Higashino, the Japanese novel on which Suspect X is based.