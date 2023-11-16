Suburraeterna: A Thrilling Sequel Packed with Intrigue

Opening Shot: In the latest Netflix series, Suburraeterna, Alberto “Spadini” Anacleti is a DJ living in Berlin when a desperate phone call from Italy disrupts his new life. Fleeing gang violence and his own dysfunctional family becomes a temporary fix, but trouble always has a way of catching up.

The Gist: Suburraeterna picks up three years after the events of Suburra: Blood on Rome, and the Anacleti family has risen to power in Rome’s drug trade. Mama Adelaide is the clan matriarch, with Nadia as her trusted enforcer. Damiano, Adelaide’s son, manages the dogfighting business and is married to Angelica, who was once married to Spadini. However, tensions run high within the family due to a dark past that includes the murder of Damiano’s parents. Meanwhile, Damiano’s siblings, Giulia and Cesare, are eager to rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld, catching the attention of political climber Ercole Bonatesta.

Not only are criminal factions vying for control in The Eternal City, but the Roman Curia is also involved, with two rival cardinals seeking power and control of a slush fund. As a running gun battle ensues, the criminal hierarchy is set to shift once again, bringing Spadini back into the fold.

Our Take: Suburraeterna continues the captivating narrative of its predecessor, delving deeper into the complex relationships and power dynamics of the criminal underworld. The series masterfully intertwines the characters’ past and present, highlighting how their actions have far-reaching consequences. Long-held grudges and familial ties provide powerful motivations for each character, regardless of which side they’re on.

The return of Spadini adds an unpredictable element to the already volatile mix of factions and the city itself. With the new wave of factionalism, Spadini’s presence doesn’t guarantee stability; instead, it heightens the fragility of the situation. Suburraeterna promises to deliver thrilling power struggles and vendettas against the backdrop of the eternal city of Rome.

FAQ:

Q: Is it necessary to watch Suburra: Blood on Rome before Suburraeterna?

A: While it’s not necessary, watching the original series provides a deeper understanding of the familial struggles and sudden bursts of violence that shape the narrative.

Q: Are there any other shows similar to Suburraeterna?

A: Fans of Suburraeterna may enjoy Gomorrah, a riveting Italian mafia series set in Naples. Gangs of London, with its jockeying for power and street-level control, also shares thematic similarities.