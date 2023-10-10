Stranded With My Mother-In-Law: A Reality Show That Puts Relationships to the Test

In a new Brazilian reality series called Stranded With My Mother-In-Law, couples are paired up with their mothers-in-law with whom they don’t exactly get along. The show follows six couples who believe that they are participating in a reality series on a small island, with the chance to win a prize of almost $100,000. However, unbeknownst to them, their mothers-in-law are also on the island.

The show introduces us to the mothers-in-law first, showcasing the typical assortment of complex relationships. One mother-in-law still disapproves of her son’s wife after 18 years of marriage, while another is upset that her daughter’s husband never took the time to meet her in person. Another mother-in-law thinks her daughter’s husband is lazy, and another believes her daughter-in-law has too many tattoos.

The couples are then presented with challenges that they must complete together. In the first challenge, they must row out to a jetty and retrieve a treasure, and then unravel ribbons on a pole until a spike falls down. The first two couples to finish receive VIP sleeping quarters, while the other couples are given more basic accommodations. However, the twist is that the “treasures” they retrieve are actually the mothers-in-law themselves. The couples must then work together with their mothers-in-law to win the prize.

Throughout the show, there are likely to be conflicts and confrontations between the contestants and their mothers-in-law. The show aims to test if these strained relationships can be repaired and if the couples can ultimately work together for the sake of winning the prize.

While the concept of Stranded With My Mother-In-Law may seem humorous, it also raises the possibility of emotional moments where the in-laws come to understand and appreciate each other. However, the show’s casting suggests that conflicts may be the main focus, as the mothers-in-law chosen seem to have extreme opinions and a tendency to blow small issues out of proportion.

Stranded With My Mother-In-Law is reminiscent of other reality shows like Survivor, but with the added dynamic of strained family relationships. Whether viewers will enjoy the show largely depends on their tolerance for conflict and drama. The show is likely to showcase entertaining and dramatic moments, but it remains to be seen if any lasting resolutions will be reached between the couples and their mothers-in-law.

Source: [Joel Keller – Decider](https://decider.com/2021/03/22/stranded-with-my-mother-in-law-netflix-review-stream-it-or-skip-it/)