Song of the Bandits Tells A Story of Lawlessness in Northeast China

A new Korean series, Song of the Bandits, explores the lawless regions of Northeast China in the early 1900s. The story revolves around Lee Yoon, a former Japanese soldier with deep regrets about a past event. He receives a note about a man he was searching for who has been found in Gando, an area in Northeast China inhabited Joseons. These Joseons are tired of the disruption caused Japanese soldiers and mercenary bandits.

Despite opposition from his master, Major Lee Kwang-il, who considers Yoon defying him an act of betrayal, Yoon embarks on a journey to Gando. There, he reunites with Kim Seon-bok, an ex-slave who has become a gun seller in the chaotic region. Yoon’s motive for returning to Gando remains cryptic. He hopes that Choi Chung-soo, whose family was killed Major Lee, will take revenge killing him. However, when bandits invade the village, Yoon takes it upon himself to fight them and protect the Joseons.

Song of the Bandits explores the history of the region during Japanese occupation and portrays the chaos and victimization experienced the Joseons. The series sets the scene for Yoon to lead a group of independence fighters to protect the land and people from both Japanese oppressors and bandits. It remains to be seen how Yoon will shape his group and if he can turn potential enemies, like the soldier Eon-neyoni, into allies.

The action sequences in the first episode of Song of the Bandits are thrilling and well-executed. While the story may be a bit confusing, it promises to unfold into a tale of resistance and redemption.

Sources:

– Song of the Bandits on Netflix