Scissor Seven Season 4: An Intense Battle Against Blackbird and the Promise of More Exciting Fights

In the fourth season of the Chinese animated series, Scissor Seven, protagonist Seven finds himself engaged in a fierce clash with two rival factions. Seven is a 21-year-old barber with amnesia who works as an assassin to pay off his medical debts. However, he is not very proficient in his side job, often choosing to spare his targets or resolve conflicts peacefully.

The story picks up where Season 3 left off, with Seven and his allies facing off against warring factions. Thirteen, a fellow assassin, is locked in a fierce battle with Blackbird, an assassin with roots in the Flying Bird Sect. Seven must come to Thirteen’s rescue when she falls in battle, leading to Blackbird’s demise.

The episode begins with a dramatic fight between Thirteen and Blackbird. As Thirteen lies wounded on the ground, her Thousand Demon Dagger breaks apart, but the fragments come together to free her from Blackbird’s grip. Seven joins the combat, determined to save Thirteen and avenge her failure in battle.

Blackbird, claiming to be “immortal,” proves to be one of the most arrogant enemies Seven has faced. As a member of the Flying Bird Sect, he is unaccustomed to defeat. This drives Seven to launch an all-out offensive, fueled his determination to protect Thirteen.

Scissor Seven draws inspiration from the shonen genre and shares similarities with shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender. The animation style and character cast resonate with fans of the Nickelodeon series.

The fourth season of Scissor Seven delivers the same intense, action-packed episodes that fans have come to expect. The fight between Blackbird and Seven is one of the series’ best, leaving viewers breathless. With high stakes and even more assassins ready to strike, Season 4 promises to be an exciting journey.

