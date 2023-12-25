Netflix’s Controversial Christmas Special: Armageddon Ricky Gervais

In a surprising move, the Golden Globes have nominated Ricky Gervais for his latest Netflix special, Armageddon, as one of the Best Stand-Up Comedians on Television. Despite the lack of screeners available for review, the Golden Globes seemed confident in their decision. So, what makes this special stand out?

Gervais, a five-time former host of the Golden Globes, claims that his previous Netflix special, SuperNature, was the platform’s most-watched comedy special of last year. However, his comedy has faced significant backlash. In response, Gervais takes on the controversial topics of changing words and a changing world in Armageddon. He explores the possibilities of the end of the world while humorously pointing out how the meanings of words have evolved and whether we need to keep up with these changes.

While addressing important issues like global warming, scientific advancements, and threats posed AI, Gervais also delves into provocative tangents. He touches on concepts such as woke culture, cultural appropriation, critical race theory, and even makes controversial jokes about sick and abused children. This comedic approach has garnered both praise and criticism for Gervais, drawing comparisons to Dave Chappelle’s Sticks & Stones, which also faced backlash but was highly viewed on Netflix.

However, Gervais’s attempts at humor sometimes miss the mark. He engages in straw-man arguments and creates imaginary scenarios to defend himself while fueling his own infamy for greater viewership and success. His jokes are often offensive but followed a humorous disclaimer that they are harmless words. Despite his intentions, Gervais’s comedic commentary on current issues can miss the mark and stir controversy.

While Armageddon offers some interesting perspectives on humanity’s ability to adapt to a changing planet, the offensive and controversial nature of Gervais’s comedy may be off-putting to some viewers. Ultimately, the decision to watch this Christmas special rests with individuals’ comfort levels and preferences. Whether Netflix’s decision to release this special on Christmas morning was an intentional provocation or a missed mark is up for debate.