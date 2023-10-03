Reptile: A Gripping Police Procedural Movie on Netflix

If you’re a fan of Benicio Del Toro playing a cop in movies, then Netflix original Reptile is a must-watch. The film stars Del Toro as Detective Tom Nichols, who becomes obsessed with solving the murder of realtor Summer Elswick.

What sets this murder apart is that each discovery points to a wider network of shady, connected interests. From fishy real estate investments to the drug trade and the security apparatus, Tom’s investigation takes him into the dark underbelly of his small New England town.

Reptile has the ambiance of a David Fincher or Denis Villeneuve film, with its muted color palette and sense of creeping dread. Benicio Del Toro’s portrayal of Tom Nichols, a morally ambiguous law enforcement figure, is riveting to watch.

The film’s runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes may be a bit long, stretching the story’s limits. However, director Grant Singer, known for his music videos, brings a promising touch to his first narrative feature.

In the end, Reptile is a gripping police procedural that keeps you on the edge of your seat. While it may not be perfect, it delivers enough thrills and tension to make it worth a watch. So, stream it on Netflix and immerse yourself in this dark and engrossing crime story.

