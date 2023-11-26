Is “My Demon” Worth Streaming? An Analysis of the New K-Drama

Opening Shot: A shot of a carving that portrays both angels and demons. The term “demon” refers to supernatural beings that were once human and served as guardians of humans during their lives.

A new K-drama has arrived on Netflix, and it’s called “My Demon.” The show takes us back to Joseon 200 years ago, where we witness the terrorizing activities of a demon named Jeong Goo-won. However, he strikes a deal with a starving fisherman, promising him a life without hunger in exchange for his soul in ten years. Fast forward to 2023, and we meet Do Do-he, the CEO of the food and beverage division of the Mirae Group. She is adopted the chairwoman of the group, Joo Cheon-sook, who treats her family members, vying for her position with contempt.

The plot thickens when Do-he is forced into a blind date set up Cheon-sook. Unbeknownst to her, she ends up at the wrong restaurant, where she encounters Goo-won, who is rude and dismissive. Despite a rocky start, circumstances bring them together again, and Goo-won, who initially took pleasure in his demonic powers, finds himself stripped of his abilities and in need of help from Do-he to regain them. As they navigate this peculiar situation, a romance begins to bloom.

“My Demon” certainly covers a lot of ground in its 68-minute first episode. It introduces complex characters, a succession-style family rivalry, and a mix of mild violence and humor. However, the show’s tonal shifts and convoluted storytelling can make it challenging to follow and fully engage with the story and characters. The excessive information and unnecessary padding detract from what could be a more straightforward and compelling narrative.

While K-dramedies often have tonal shifts, “My Demon” seems to take it to a new level. The more convoluted the plot becomes, the less connected we feel to the story. Despite the charming performances the lead actors, the overall experience is hindered the overwhelming complexity.

1. Is “My Demon” suitable for all audiences?

The show contains mild violence but does not feature explicit content.

2. Can I watch “My Demon” if I’m not familiar with K-dramas?

Yes, you can enjoy “My Demon” even if you’re new to K-dramas. However, the complex plot may require your full attention.

3. Will “My Demon” have a second season?

As of now, there is no official confirmation about a second season. However, if the show receives positive reception, a continuation is possible.

4. Where can I watch “My Demon”?

“My Demon” is available for streaming on Netflix.

In conclusion, while “My Demon” has its charming moments and a unique premise, its sprawling and convoluted storyline may make it a challenge for viewers to fully engage with the show.