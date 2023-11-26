A Comedic Dive into Mortality with Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia, renowned comedian and storyteller, is back with his fifth Netflix special that delves into the deep end of his own mortality. “Death and anxiety, but make it funny!” seems to be Birbiglia’s motto as he fearlessly explores the topic that many would deem taboo.

At 44 years old during the filming at Lincoln Center, Birbiglia finds himself questioning whether he will experience the same fate as his father and grandfather who both suffered heart attacks at the age of 56. With his doctors recommending swimming as a possible solution, his journey takes a humorous turn.

Birbiglia’s storytelling and production value reflect a style more common among UK comedians who craft narrative hours for the Edinburgh Fringe. His association with Ira Glass also makes him reminiscent of an even longer-form fixture of Glass’s radio show, This American Life. For those familiar with American comedians, Hasan Minhaj may provide the closest comparison.

Birbiglia’s tales encompass a wide array of relatable observations. From unsuccessful attempts at joining a high-school wrestling team to amusing encounters in public pools, he captures moments that resonate with audiences young and old. His contemplation about writing a will leads to comical tangents about untimely deaths and even his experiences with death indirectly.

Throughout the special, Birbiglia’s use of the set, resembling the bottom of a swimming pool, adds a symbolic touch to his performances. The screen behind him, showcasing varying shades of blue, plays a significant role in emphasizing both the seriousness of his condition and eliciting laughter.

Birbiglia’s ability to turn medical crises into hilarious stories has become his trademark as a comedian-turned-storyteller. Whether he’s recounting encounters with blood in his urine, battles with type 2 diabetes, or his lifelong struggles with sleepwalking, he captivates audiences with his wit and vulnerability.

Ultimately, Birbiglia’s contemplation of mortality leads him to prioritize his role as a husband and father. Realizing the importance of expressing love, he plans to stick around to proclaim his affection more frequently to his wife and daughter – a sentiment that resonates with us all.

“People, don’t quote this out of context,” Birbiglia urges during his performance. This plea highlights the need to experience comedy in its entirety to truly grasp its intended impact. So let us heed Birbiglia’s advice and enjoy the depth and humor he brings. After all, he serves up some truly enjoyable sandwiches, even if he wishes they were pizzas instead.