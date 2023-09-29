Love Is In The Air: A Classic Tale of Romance and Self-Discovery

In the new Australian romance “Love Is In The Air,” Delta Goodrem stars as Dana, a seaplane pilot whose local airline is on the brink of closure. A brash finance guy, William Mitchell, played Joshua Sasse, threatens to shut down the airline and sell it for parts. As the classic story goes, opposites attract, and both characters learn valuable lessons about each other’s lives.

Dana and her father Jeff run a small airline called Fullerton Airways, which primarily operates tourist flights. However, Dana’s priority is providing remote air support to local communities, including medical transportation and emergency deliveries. Despite the financial struggles, Dana fights to protect this legacy established her parents.

Fullerton Airways is financed ITCM, a London-based finance firm. William Mitchell, who works for the company and wants to impress his father, suggests selling Fullerton Airways to save money. His plan is to inspect the company in Australia and eventually dismantle it. However, when William arrives and experiences the charm of the place, he begins to see the bigger picture and has a change of heart.

“Love Is In The Air” takes viewers on a journey through the Whitsunday Islands in Queensland, showcasing stunning scenery integral to the story. The chemistry between the lead actors, Sasse and Goodrem, adds to the film’s watchability. Although the story follows familiar romance tropes, the movie’s location budget and beautiful landscapes provide an immersive experience for viewers.

The film culminates in a climactic scene where a cyclone hits the town, forcing everyone to hunker down in the airplane hangar. However, despite this dramatic event, the story lacks tension and originality.

“Love Is In The Air” is an enjoyable romantic film that explores themes of self-discovery and the power of love. Though it may not break new ground, it delivers on classic romance elements that fans of the genre will appreciate.

