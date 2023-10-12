It Follows: A Modern Classic in Art House Horror

David Robert Mitchell’s 2015 cult classic, “It Follows,” has become a benchmark in the modern art house horror movement. The film, which is now streaming on Netflix, is renowned for its distinct visual language and masterful direction, creating an atmosphere that is deeply unsettling. It introduced Maika Monroe to the world as a talented actress and served as a reminder that horror movies can be so much more than just shocking and gory.

The film follows Jay, a teenage girl who becomes the target of a deadly entity after having sex with her boyfriend, Hugh. This entity, known simply as “It,” will relentlessly pursue Jay, taking on different forms to deceive her and those around her. The only ones who can see It are those who have been cursed, and the goal is to pass the curse onto someone else to avoid being killed.

Throughout the film, Jay grapples with the terrifying reality of being pursued It, while her friends try to protect her and come to terms with their own fears. The movie delves into themes of adolescence, sexuality, and the fear of growing up. It serves as a metaphor for the anxieties and dangers of transitioning from childhood to adulthood.

“It Follows” is part of a trio of influential modern horror films, along with “The Babadook” and “The Witch,” that have redefined the genre. These films go beyond simple scares and delve into deep psychological and emotional territory, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

Maika Monroe delivers a standout performance as Jay, capturing the vulnerability and fear of a young woman who is thrust into a terrifying situation. Her portrayal is a revelation and adds depth to the film’s exploration of existential dread and the fleeting nature of life.

In conclusion, “It Follows” is a must-watch for fans of art house horror and anyone looking for a thought-provoking and unsettling cinematic experience. It is a modern classic that pushes the boundaries of the genre and leaves a lasting impression.

