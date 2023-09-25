How To Deal With A Heartbreak: A Film About Grief, Creativity, and Personal Growth

The Peruvian film How To Deal With A Heartbreak, currently streaming on Netflix, tells the story of Maria Fé, a 34-year-old writer who is faced with a heartbreaking tragedy while trying to find inspiration for her next book. Although the film contains elements of romance, it is primarily a heartfelt exploration of the importance of family and how they shape us.

Maria Fé is a woman in her 30s who has been living with her parents in a suburban area during the pandemic. While her parents love her, they want her to focus on her writing career rather than being a Tik Tok influencer. Maria moves back to Lima, where her best friends live, in hopes of finding the inspiration she needs. However, she receives devastating news of her father’s death shortly after returning.

In an effort to help Maria overcome her creative rut, her mother signs her up for an online writing seminar. Maria also reconnects with an old crush named Luca and develops a friendship with a man named Joaquín. Throughout the film, Maria realizes that she has been searching for inspiration in the wrong places. Instead of focusing on finding love, she must confront her fears and grief.

The film takes a refreshing approach emphasizing Maria’s personal and professional growth rather than solely relying on her love life for a happy ending. It portrays the journey of grief and mourning in a heartfelt and authentic way. With the supportive presence of her father as a ghost, Maria finds comfort and inspiration to confront her grief and finish writing her book.

How To Deal With A Heartbreak shares similarities with shows like Sex and the City and Apple TV+’s Shrinking in their use of humor as a coping mechanism for dealing with serious matters. The film reminds us that grief can bring our lives to a standstill but can also become a source of inspiration for personal growth.

