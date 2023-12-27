In a shocking exposé, the newly released documentary “Hidden Horrors: The Dark Side of Wilderness Therapy” sheds light on the disturbing realities of programs that claim to help troubled teens through survivalist training in the wilderness. Directed Liza Williams, the film delves into the controversial story of Steve Cortisano and his program, which involved forcibly sending young troublemakers to the Utah desert for so-called “therapeutic” boot camps.

Unlike the original article, we are introduced to Paris Hilton, who, in a 2020 news conference, reveals her personal experience with wilderness therapy and her mission to expose the abuse that occurs within such organizations. From there, the documentary plunges into the late 1980s when Cortisano established the Challenger Foundation. Under his supervision, teenagers endured grueling conditions and intense discipline, supposedly aimed at breaking them down and rebuilding them.

Through testimonies from former participants and investigative reporting, the film uncovers the atrocities that took place at these camps. Nadine, who was forcibly taken to the camp at the age of 15, recounts the traumatic experiences of enduring starvation, exhaustion, and verbal abuse. Journalist Chris Smith shines a light on Cortisano’s questionable practices, while ex-“field director” Lance “Horsehair” Jaggar defends the use of corporal punishment as an effective disciplinary method.

As the program grew, Cortisano amassed wealth charging exorbitant fees for enrollment, all while Utah’s oversight of these camps faltered. Disturbing details emerge, such as participants resorting to using tampon strings to tie their hair and using shirttails as makeshift toilet paper. Tragically, Kristen Chase lost her life due to heat exhaustion during one of these retreats. Cortisano faced legal charges but was ultimately acquitted, allowing him to continue his exploitative endeavors.

“Hidden Horrors: The Dark Side of Wilderness Therapy” brings attention to the maltreatment of vulnerable young individuals and their families within this industry. While the film’s intentions appear admirable, its execution falls short. The overuse of sensationalistic techniques, manipulative editing, and lack of in-depth exploration into the complexities of the topic undermine the seriousness of the issue at hand.

Despite its flaws, the documentary provides a platform for survivors to bravely share their stories, aiming to empower others who have experienced similar traumas. Williams missed an opportunity to include expert perspectives on the effectiveness of wilderness therapy, leaving the viewer with an incomplete understanding of the subject. As the film concludes, it offers resources and information to assist survivors while raising awareness of the malfeasance occurring within the teen camp industry.