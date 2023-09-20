Hard Broken: A Disjointed and Amateurish Thriller

In the new Lebanese thriller series, Hard Broken, the story takes a backseat to the show’s structural and storytelling faults. The first episode opens with a woman, Yasmine, in agonizing pain, begging her husband, Adam, to rush her to the hospital. As they speed down the road, they encounter a man lying in their path, who later takes Yasmine hostage and kills her.

The lead investigator begins questioning the couple’s friends, Lana and Youssef, who were present at their wedding anniversary dinner. Conflicting information arises regarding an argument between Yasmine and Saad, a friend of Adam’s. As the investigation unfolds, it is revealed that Yasmine had drugs in her stomach, leading the investigator to suspect foul play.

The first episode of Hard Broken is riddled with disjointed storytelling, poorly defined characters, and melodramatic acting. The show’s translation from Lebanese Arabic is clumsy and often distracts from the already weak performances. Furthermore, the logic behind certain plot decisions is questionable, such as lying to Yasmine and Adam’s daughter about her mother’s whereabouts.

The entire production of Hard Broken comes across as amateurish, making it difficult to invest in the story itself. With numerous clunky lines of dialogue and head-scratching reactions, it is hard to overlook the flaws of this thriller.

Overall, we recommend skipping Hard Broken due to its poor execution and lack of quality. Although the story may have potential, the show’s amateurish production significantly hinders its ability to engage the audience.

Source: Joel Keller, Decider.com