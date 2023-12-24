New Thriller Reveals Dark Secrets in Old Seoul

Summary:

A new period thriller set in 1945 Gyeongseong (Old Seoul) follows the story of Jang Tae-sang, owner of The House of Golden Treasure. Despite being under the rule of the Japanese army, Tae-sang’s pawn shop is thriving as desperate citizens line up to sell valuables. Tae-sang is known as “Mr. Omniscient” because of his ability to locate people. However, he is tortured military leader Commissioner Ishikawa for allegedly pursuing an antique purchase involving Ishikawa’s wife. Tae-sang is given an ultimatum to find a missing young woman the time the cherry blossoms fall or risk losing his fortune. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Gato conducts disturbing experiments on prisoners, turning them into creatures. The show’s first episode leaves many questions unanswered, but promises to delve into the mystery and horror elements in future episodes.

Analysis:

“Gyeongseong Creature” offers an intriguing blend of a period drama and mystery thriller set during Japan’s occupation of Korea in World War II. The show’s first episode introduces multiple storylines and compelling characters, hinting at the dark secrets that lie beneath the surface. While the episode is slightly murky and leaves much to be explained, it sets the stage for future episodes that are likely to explore the missing girl’s disappearance and the secret experiments conducted Lieutenant General Gato. The show may take its time revealing the full extent of the horrors and tease the audience with glimpses of the creatures. With episodes running over an hour, viewers may need some patience before the story truly kicks into gear. However, the potential for an engaging and suspenseful narrative is evident, making it worth streaming for fans of period thrillers. With strong performances from the cast and atmospheric visuals, “Gyeongseong Creature” has the potential to captivate audiences as the story unfolds.