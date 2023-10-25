Flashback: A Thought-Provoking Dive into the Psychology of Choice

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have the power to change your past? In the short film “Flashback,” now streaming on Netflix, writer/director Jed Shepherd explores this intriguing concept. Set in 2022, the story follows Jess as she encounters an ominous figure with a clock attached to its chest. This encounter leads her on a journey through her past, where she has the ability to relive and alter pivotal moments.

The film draws inspiration from classics like “Back to the Future” and “Groundhog Day,” blending elements of sci-fi and psychological thriller genres. It poses thought-provoking questions about the nature of choice and the consequences that come with altering the timeline. As Jess grapples with the decision to intervene and change the course of events, viewers are left pondering their own choices and the potential impact they can have.

Jemma Moore delivers an exceptional performance as old Jess, who serves as the anchor throughout the narrative. Her portrayal captures the emotional turmoil and weight of the decisions that Jess faces. The ominous narration adds an eerie atmosphere to the film, setting the tone for the exploration of life’s pivotal moments.

While “Flashback” excels as a proof-of-concept for a feature-length film, it falls short of fully exploring its potential within the constraints of a short runtime. Shepherd’s storytelling leaves us wanting more, and it is clear that the concept could benefit from expansion into a full-feature film. Netflix would be wise to consider developing this thought-provoking premise further.

