The Rise of Ferry Bouman: A Tale of Ambition and Kangaroos

Born from the success of the 2021 movie Ferry, the eponymous series delves deeper into the captivating backstory of drug kingpin Ferry Bouman. Set in Brabant, Belgium, the series explores Bouman’s relentless pursuit of becoming the biggest drug dealer in the region.

Bouman, played the talented Frank Lammers, finds himself grappling with the challenges of starting his own Ecstasy business after leaving the Amsterdam mafia for a new life with his girlfriend Danielle Van Marken (Elise Schaap). Despite buying a house with his ill-gotten gains, his small-scale operation struggles to attract customers, leaving him broke and desperate.

Bouman’s biggest opportunity arises when he strikes a deal with ambitious kickboxer Jurgen Van Kamp (Kevin Janssens). Jurgen, eager to expand his empire, wants Bouman to increase production and even suggests putting kangaroos on the pills. However, when their meeting is interrupted the police, a chaotic chase ensues, causing Bouman to lose his hard-earned money and jeopardize his reputation.

As Bouman and Danielle prepare for their housewarming party, tensions rise among his crew, including Danielle’s brother Lars (Yannick van de Velde), who demand payment for their services. But when Bouman arrives on foot, having lost his car to impoundment, he confesses to having no money to spare.

Amidst the chaos, Bouman proposes to Danielle, marking a significant moment in their relationship. However, the celebration is short-lived as Bouman’s troubles persist. Determined to regain his lost fortune, he discovers that a rival organization, led Arie Tack (Steef Cuijpers), has infused kangaroos into their pills. Sensing an opportunity, he pursues Jurgen and coerces him into retrieving the stash of 30,000 pills hidden in his car, setting the stage for Bouman’s ascent to power.

Fueled humor, quirky chases, and a cast of endearing characters, Ferry: The Series thrives in its light-hearted approach to the gangster genre. While it may not offer profound philosophical insights, the show promises a thrilling ride as it explores Bouman’s ambition, cunning, and his relentless pursuit of dominance in the drug trade.

FAQs

Who plays Ferry Bouman in Ferry: The Series?

Ferry Bouman is portrayed the talented Frank Lammers.

What is the premise of Ferry: The Series?

Ferry: The Series is a prequel to the series Undercover and a follow-up to the 2021 movie Ferry. It tells the story of how Ferry Bouman became the biggest drug dealer in Brabant, Belgium.

Is Ferry: The Series a serious drama?

No, Ferry: The Series leans more towards a lighter, comedic tone, providing an entertaining and engaging viewing experience.

What is the significance of the kangaroos in the pills?

The inclusion of kangaroos on the pills represents a distinctive and attention-grabbing branding strategy a rival drug organization. Ferry Bouman recognizes the potential to capitalize on this unique selling point.

Will there be new characters introduced in later episodes?

Yes, Mick de Boer, played Dirk Roofthooft, will make an appearance as the worldwide president of the Pusaka biker gang. Intrigued Ferry’s reputation and product quality, he orders Bouman to produce a million more pills, suggesting a compelling storyline ahead.