Fair Play: An Electrifying Tale of Sex, Power, and Finance

In the world of high-pressure hedge funds, sex, money, and power collide in the scintillating erotic thriller Fair Play, now available for streaming on Netflix. Directed Chloe Domont, known for her work on popular TV shows like Suits, Ballers, and Billions, the film marks her feature-length directorial debut. Set against the backdrop of Wall Street, Fair Play follows the tumultuous love story between Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich), two traders or analysts who share both a bed and an office space. However, when a coveted promotion becomes available, tensions rise, and their relationship is put to the test.

The film begins with an intimate scene showcasing the intense desire between Emily and Luke. Despite being deeply in love, their relationship must remain a secret due to company policies against fraternizing with coworkers. Joined together in their daily commute to the office, they maintain a façade of mere cordiality upon arrival. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that their workplace is a cutthroat environment characterized intense competition and ruthless ambition.

Emily and Luke work in a finance company, possibly a hedge fund, where making high-risk financial moves is the norm. When a project manager is fired in a fit of anger, the employees lower on the hierarchical ladder hardly bat an eye. In fact, they nonchalantly turn up the volume on a mandatory sexual harassment video. It’s the kind of high-stress job where success is fought for tooth and nail, and Emily overhears whispers that Luke is in line for a promotion.

However, everything changes when Emily receives a 2 a.m. phone call summoning her to meet the big boss at a bar. To her surprise, she is offered the promotion. Emily’s happiness is short-lived, however, as she discovers that the boys’ club-esque office environment is insidious. Rumors circulate that she attained the promotion through sexual favors, and she finds herself under immense pressure to conform to the demeaning and toxic expectations of her male colleagues.

As stress builds both at work and in their personal lives, cracks begin to appear in Emily and Luke’s relationship. Emily’s pushy mother organizes an engagement celebration just as things start spiraling out of control. The movie becomes a simmering volcano on the brink of eruption.

Fair Play skillfully combines elements of high-pressure finance dramas like The Big Short and Wall Street with thrilling elements reminiscent of movies like Unfaithful and Body Heat. Phoebe Dynevor’s performance as Emily is outstanding, showcasing the complexities of her character and the moral gray areas she navigates. The film fearlessly addresses toxic masculinity and sexism in the workplace while providing a riveting and intense viewing experience.

