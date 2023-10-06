Everything Now: A Delightfully Charming Teen Dramedy

A new Netflix series called Everything Now follows the journey of sixteen-year-old Mia Polanco, who has spent the last seven months in inpatient treatment for anorexia. As Mia is preparing to leave the treatment facility and return home, she is filled with mixed emotions. On her first day back at school, she reunites with her friends who have been busy partying and experiencing typical teenage adventures. Feeling like she has missed out on a lot, Mia creates a “bucket list” of firsts she wants to experience. In her quest to catch up, Mia attends a house party and encounters a girl who captivates her, while also trying to navigate her complicated relationships with her friends and family.

The show, created Ripley Parker, is a delightful blend of comedy and drama, tackling serious topics such as eating disorders and the challenges of being a teenager. Despite a few minor quibbles, the first episode of Everything Now is enjoyable and engaging. Sophie Wilde delivers a strong performance as Mia, portraying her struggles with authenticity and vulnerability. The dynamics between Mia and her friends, as well as her strained relationship with her mother, add depth and intrigue to the story. The show also introduces interesting themes, such as Mia’s ambivalence towards receiving treatment and her lingering resentment.

While it is too early to make a final judgment, Everything Now shows promise in its ability to balance the lightheartedness of teenage experiences with the weightiness of personal struggles. The characters are endearing, and the show has the potential to explore important issues while still providing entertainment. As Mia and her friends embark on their journey of helping her “catch up,” viewers are invited to join them for what promises to be an enjoyable and thought-provoking series.

