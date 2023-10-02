DJANGO: An Intense Western Drama Worth Streaming

In the new Italian-French production “Django,” viewers are transported to the Wild West in the late 1800s. The show features a character with a 60-year history, and Netflix has picked it up for US viewing. Set in a small Texas town called New Babylon, the story revolves around John Ellis, a former slave who has created a town of equality and freedom for former slaves who face persecution elsewhere.

The show kicks off with a mysterious stranger, Django, challenging the town’s routine of pitting a fighter from Austria against all comers. Django soundly beats the Austrian, resulting in a loss that almost costs John everything. He orders Django to leave town before dawn if he wants to stay alive.

As the series progresses, we learn that Django is on a mission to find the owner of a tobacco case he bought. The case and its contents remind him of someone dear to him who went missing. Meanwhile, in a nearby town, a woman named Elizabeth wreaks havoc at a brothel, hinting at the moral dangers the protagonists will face.

While the first episode of “Django” is slow-paced, it sets the stage for an intense Western drama. The acting and writing are sound, and the Romanian scenery effectively substitutes for Texas. Viewers are left craving more information about the main characters, particularly the relationship between Django and Sarah, the daughter he believed he had lost.

With elements of mystery, family dynamics, and a fight for survival, “Django” offers a unique twist on the classic Western genre. If you enjoy Westerns and are looking for a distraction, “Django” is definitely worth streaming.

Sources:

– Joel Keller, “‘Django’ on Netflix: A Gun-Toting Western Drama About A Town Fighting For Its Freedom” Decider.com