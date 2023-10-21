Disco Inferno: A Sinister Short Film with Untapped Potential

Director Matthew Castellanos delivers a thrilling yet frustrating short film with “Disco Inferno,” now available on Netflix. The story takes place in a converted church, now transformed into a disco nightclub where sinful activities abound. Fuller House star Soni Bringas portrays Mel, a pregnant woman and aspiring disco dancer, who becomes entangled in a supernatural force that threatens her dreams of participating in a dance competition.

The film opens with a chilling confession scene in 1955, where a deranged woman named Sister Lynn weeps over her inability to have a child and the dark secret she carries. Fast forward to 1973, and the church is now a disco nightclub named Inferno. Mel and her boyfriend Brandon rehearse for the grand-opening dance contest, but Mel’s sudden illness suggests that she might be pregnant.

As Mel enters the club after using the bathroom, a rapid cut reveals that the disco has vanished, and the church has returned. The possessed Sister Lynn appears in the confessional, creating a terrifying encounter for Mel. The film ends just as it starts to establish its plot, leaving the audience wanting more.

“Disco Inferno” showcases Castellanos’ talent for creating disturbing imagery, and the performances Bringas and Stephen Ruffin provide a glimpse into characters with potential for a full-length feature. However, the short runtime limits character development and fails to capitalize on its compelling ideas and themes of faith, sin, and maternal anxiety.

While the film’s style is worth a watch, it leaves viewers unsatisfied due to its brevity and untapped potential. “Disco Inferno” feels more like a teaser for a bigger project instead of a standalone short film. Hopefully, Castellanos will expand on these concepts in the future and develop a genuinely chilling horror experience.

