New Netflix Drama “Criminal Code” Mixes Procedurals and Cross-Border Crime

The new Netflix drama series “Criminal Code” takes viewers on a thrilling ride through the criminal underworld of the Brazil-Paraguay border. The show follows detective Benício, played Rômulo Braga, as he navigates the treacherous world of organized crime and fights to avenge his partner’s death.

While “Criminal Code” draws inspiration from American procedural shows like Criminal Minds and The Bridge, it brings a fresh perspective to the genre exploring the complexities of cross-border crime. The show delves into the challenges faced law enforcement agencies operating in two different countries and the intricacies of jurisdiction.

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to the gripping story of a group of criminals who orchestrate an elaborate bank robbery in Paraguay. As Benício and his new partner, Suellen, investigate the crime, they uncover connections to a prison break in Brazil that resulted in the death of Benício’s partner.

One of the standout elements of “Criminal Code” is its portrayal of the Brazil-Paraguay border as a hotbed of criminal activity. The show sheds light on the dynamics of smuggling, money laundering, and drug trafficking that take place in this region. It highlights the challenges faced law enforcement officials as they try to combat crime in an area where borders blur and criminals operate with impunity.

However, some viewers might find the intricacies of the Brazil-Paraguay border and the numerous plotlines a bit confusing. The show’s first episode struggles to establish a clear narrative and develop its characters, which can make it difficult for viewers to become fully engaged.

Overall, “Criminal Code” offers a unique and intriguing take on the procedural crime drama genre. Its exploration of cross-border crime and the challenges faced law enforcement agencies provides a fresh perspective that sets it apart from other shows in the genre.

FAQ:

Q: Is “Criminal Code” similar to other procedural shows?

A: While “Criminal Code” draws inspiration from American procedural shows, it brings a fresh perspective exploring cross-border crime and the complexities of jurisdiction.

Q: What is the setting of the show?

A: The show is set on the Brazil-Paraguay border, showcasing the criminal activities that take place in this region.

Q: Does “Criminal Code” have a diverse cast?

A: Yes, the show features a diverse cast of characters, including detectives, forensic analysts, and criminals.

Q: Is there a central mystery in the show?

A: Yes, the show revolves around the investigation of a bank robbery and its connection to a prison break, with detective Benício seeking justice for his fallen partner.

Q: How accessible is the show for non-Portuguese speakers?

A: “Criminal Code” is a Brazilian series, but with English subtitles, non-Portuguese speakers can fully enjoy the show and its gripping storyline.